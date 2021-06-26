Suspect accused of shooting police officer found, arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says 29-year-old Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

He was wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Wallace is alleged to have shot the officer in the face when the officer was investigating suspicious activity near Wallace’s vehicle,” FBI officials said. “On June 24, 2021, Wallace was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.”

The FBI previously said Wallace may have been in South Carolina.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Donald Wood had said Wallace may also have contacts in South Carolina.

Authorities also reported that Wallace has ties to Miami, Atlanta and Toomsboro, Ga., and Maryland. He was considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information was urged to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 1-386-671-5428.

Daytona Beach Police say the officer is still recovering in a hospital, and his condition is showing signs of improvement.

