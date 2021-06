SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Luna Nunez was last seen near Tinseltown wearing a black Gap hoodie sweatshirt and gray jeans with holes, police say.

She has shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.