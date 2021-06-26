NC DHHS Flu
Neuro-intensive care physician invents device to stop, relieve the hiccups

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How do you stop the hiccups?

Ask around and you’ll get different answers. Breathe into a paper bag, sip ice water or hold your breath.

A hiccup is an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, causing the vocal cords and larynx to swiftly close and the lungs to take in oxygen quickly. The body reacts with the classic hiccup sound.

Now, some scientists say they’ve found an actual tried and true method to stop and relieve the hiccups. It’s called the Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool. It’s basically a straw.

Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center created it, and just published the research on their findings.

Turns out, it works.

It stopped hiccups in nearly 92 percent of cases. But what’s so special about it? What makes it work?

We asked Dr. Ali Seifi, the man who created it, what led him down this path to wanting to find a cure for hiccups.

Dr. Seifi’s device forces users to exert effort to suction water. Negative pressure in the chest pulls down the diaphragm, which activates the phrenic nerve. When water comes into the mouth and swallowing occurs, the vagus nerve is triggered and the hiccup goes away.

According to UT Health San Antonio, although hiccups usually are temporary, some cases may last for hours or days and could signal a medical problem.

The longest case of hiccups reportedly lasted more than 60 years.

Dr. Seifi’s invention is shaped like a bent straw. On one end, the tube has two pinholes on opposite sides. These are covered by a valve or cap that can be adjusted for adult or child settings. This end is to be submerged into a cup of water. The other end is a mouthpiece from which the user draws water through the pipe.

The device is called HiccAway, a name conceived by medical students and residents attending rounds with Dr. Seifi.

