N.C. mother convicted 11 years after baby found dead in container

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman who left her newborn baby in front of a Planned Parenthood office has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The news comes 11 years after the infant’s body was found in a plastic tub.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Jennifer McMillan Crow pleaded guilty in front of a Forsyth County judge on Thursday.

Court records indicate Crow gave birth to a premature baby in her bathtub in 2010, then dressed the baby in a onesie, wrapped her in blankets and put her in a container.

The baby was discovered by a Winston-Salem police officer called to the Planned Parenthood office over concerns about threats to the building.

