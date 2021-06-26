NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County detention officer injured, stabbed by inmate

Detention center officer stabbed at Mecklenburg County jail
Detention center officer stabbed at Mecklenburg County jail(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County detention officer was injured after she was stabbed by an inmate during an altercation at the jail.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Deputies have not provided an update on her condition.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 arrested during protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video, NAACP and police ask for calm demonstrations
Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area
Recovery search suspended for missing man on Lake Norman

Latest News

After having an LGBTQ+ Pride flag stolen from the front of their Summerville home twice this...
Summerville family who has Pride flags stolen creates “Pride Ride,” fundraiser for suicide prevention group
NC State players confused, angry over their removal from CWS
Pride events have been banned there since 2015.
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery to be announced Monday