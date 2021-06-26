Mecklenburg County detention officer injured, stabbed by inmate
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County detention officer was injured after she was stabbed by an inmate during an altercation at the jail.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Deputies have not provided an update on her condition.
No other information was provided.
