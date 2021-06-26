Heat and humidity return this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five of the past six days failed to get above 83 degrees. Considering the average high is right around 90, that’s an impressive run for late June.

Satellite and radar (First Alert Weather)

As the saying goes, all good things much come to an end, and for you fans of the milder weather, the end is near – this weekend.

Having said that, I’m not seeing any oppressive heat anytime soon. Highs will creep back into the low 90s during this forecast period which is only a few degrees above average.

But the humidity is coming along for the ride as well, so clearly, summer weather is returning.

Muggy meter (First Alert Weather)

In terms of weekend rain, some showers will make an appearance, but overall, they will be few and far between and most outdoor activities should remain in good shape.

There is a slightly better chance to see rain in our eastern counties east of I-77.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.