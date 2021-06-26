NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Groundbreaking soon on new animal shelter for Caldwell County

$3.7 million will be spent on the new shelter. Officials say that’s lower than they expected,...
$3.7 million will be spent on the new shelter. Officials say that’s lower than they expected, given the rising cost of building materials.(Steve Ohnesorge/WBTV)
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV)- After years of debate, the Caldwell County will be getting a new Animal Shelter. Plans have been drawn up, financing secured and a location has already been set.

$3.7 million will be spent on the new shelter. Officials say that’s lower than they expected, given the rising cost of building materials.

The county will borrow the money with a 15-year payback at less than 2-percent interest rate

. The current shelter has had major issues in recent years. The floor has been cracking, the walls are settling and paint is peeling. State inspections led to temporary shutdowns at times while repairs were made.

Despite all that, the euthanasia rate at the shelter has been dropping every year since 2015. It’s down to 28%.

Officials think a new shelter will help make those numbers even better by providing more space and a better environment for adoptions.

Groundbreaking for the new shelter could take place next month on property across the parking lot from the Sheriff’s Office.

If weather cooperates with construction, officials say there’s a chance it could be ready by the end of next year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 Thursday...
Ramp from I-85 to I-485 closed for hours due to overturned tractor trailer
Bond was denied for one of two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court, one released on bond

Latest News

Police, NAACP relaunch cease fire
Police, NAACP relaunch cease fire
Teacher says she was wrongly arrested by CMPD
Teacher says she was wrongly arrested by CMPD
A WBTV Investigation into unemployment fraud at the North Carolina Division of Employment...
Woman billed for unemployment fraud says she was victim of identify theft
The dogs arrived at 8 a.m. June 25 from Killeen, Texas. Earlier this month, Killeen Animal...
Humane Society of Charlotte welcomes 20 dogs from animal cruelty case in Texas