Groundbreaking soon on new animal shelter for Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV)- After years of debate, the Caldwell County will be getting a new Animal Shelter. Plans have been drawn up, financing secured and a location has already been set.

$3.7 million will be spent on the new shelter. Officials say that’s lower than they expected, given the rising cost of building materials.

The county will borrow the money with a 15-year payback at less than 2-percent interest rate

. The current shelter has had major issues in recent years. The floor has been cracking, the walls are settling and paint is peeling. State inspections led to temporary shutdowns at times while repairs were made.

Despite all that, the euthanasia rate at the shelter has been dropping every year since 2015. It’s down to 28%.

Officials think a new shelter will help make those numbers even better by providing more space and a better environment for adoptions.

Groundbreaking for the new shelter could take place next month on property across the parking lot from the Sheriff’s Office.

If weather cooperates with construction, officials say there’s a chance it could be ready by the end of next year.

