First Alert Weather: Welcome back, humidity!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While it may not be welcome, the humidity will be re-joining us for the weekend.

We’ve had a break for a few days. Yesterday’s high was 83 degrees and the humidity was quite low. Today, the temperature will only be a few degrees higher but with more humidity, it will feel different. We will reach the mid 80s with a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

And just like that, the humidity is back! pic.twitter.com/40MOsMrKBs — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 26, 2021

Sunday will be much the same as we approach the upper 80s. There could be a few scattered afternoon thunder storms.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be even hotter. We will get back to the low 90s and the humidity levels won’t exactly make it feel any cooler than that. There could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day.

High temperature forecast (First Alert Weather)

Thursday and Friday will still be warm and muggy. Rain chances get a bit better. There’s a 40 percent chance each day.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

