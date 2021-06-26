NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Welcome back, humidity!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While it may not be welcome, the humidity will be re-joining us for the weekend.

  • Warm and muggy today
  • Small thunderstorm chance this weekend
  • 90s return next week

We’ve had a break for a few days. Yesterday’s high was 83 degrees and the humidity was quite low. Today, the temperature will only be a few degrees higher but with more humidity, it will feel different. We will reach the mid 80s with a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday will be much the same as we approach the upper 80s. There could be a few scattered afternoon thunder storms.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be even hotter. We will get back to the low 90s and the humidity levels won’t exactly make it feel any cooler than that. There could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day.

High temperature forecast
High temperature forecast(First Alert Weather)

Thursday and Friday will still be warm and muggy. Rain chances get a bit better. There’s a 40 percent chance each day.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 arrested during protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video, NAACP and police ask for calm demonstrations
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Bond was denied for one of two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court, one released on bond

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Welcome back, humidity!
First Alert Weather: Welcome back, humidity!
First Alert Forecast Friday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Friday at 11 p.m.
Seven day forecast
Heat and humidity return this weekend
First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity return this weekend
First Alert Weather: Heat and humidity return this weekend