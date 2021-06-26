NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigates after a man was shot and killed in south Charlotte hotel room

CMPD is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a hotel room early Saturday morning in south Charlotte.
CMPD is investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a hotel room early Saturday morning in south Charlotte.(wbtv)
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide at a hotel in South Charlotte.

Police say they responded to an unrelated call for service on Westpark Drive at about 12:45 Saturday morning. While responding to that call, officers say they heard a gunshot fired nearby. A man was found inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound. WBTV’s photographer on scene says police were surrounding the Sure Stay Studio on Westpark Drive.

Police say they rendered first aid until MEDIC took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No details have been released on potential suspects. If you have any information you are asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.

