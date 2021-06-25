NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman killed in lawnmower accident

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous...
According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Pam Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous broken ribs from being pushed against the lawnmower seat by the tree branch.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden Springs woman died Tuesday after investigators say she hit a tree while mowing.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on June 22 in the 8400-block of Oak Ridge Road.

Pamela Lopopolo, 66, was mowing around a tree when a low branch struck her in the chest, causing a cut that extended up to her neck.

“Skidmarks on the ground where she hit the branch show the mower continually pushed her into the branch,” the report stated.

According to Coroner John Paul Thielemier, Lopopolo suffered a broken back and numerous broken ribs from being pushed against the lawnmower seat by the tree branch.

A blood sample was collected and will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for toxicology results, the sheriff’s report stated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing

Latest News

At least 8 arrested during protests over arrests
At least 8 arrested during protests over arrests
Local leaders call for peaceful protests
Local leaders call for peaceful protests
Deshawn Dominick Baxter
Man accused of robbing woman with baby at Gastonia convenience store
Despite the warning, doctors and researchers say they still strongly recommend that all...
Some COVID-19 shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens, CDC says
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.