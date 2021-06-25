NC DHHS Flu
Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A song heard at every Donald Trump campaign rally was briefly played at the end of a North Carolina event featuring President Joe Biden.

Biden had just finished a speech urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers on Thursday.

The song was a staple at campaign rallies held by the former Republican president.

The playlist quickly shifted to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

But then the Rolling Stones hit was heard again as Biden shook hands and posed for selfies with people along a rope line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

