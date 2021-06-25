NC DHHS Flu
Spotty rain today, with scattered rain and storms this weekend

By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few passing rain showers are possible throughout our afternoon and evening, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Weekend temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s, with isolated to scattered rain and storms.

  • Friday: A few rain showers (mainly east of I-85); around 83°
  • Weekend: Mid to upper 80s, with scattered afternoon showers and storms
  • Next Week: Around 90°, with daily, late day storm chances

Warm temperatures and pleasant conditions continue for the rest of our Friday, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s around Charlotte and the piedmont, to lower 70s around Boone and the mountains. A few passing rain showers will be possible today, mainly across the eastern half of the Carolinas.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s.

This weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday. Even though it will not be a washout, I would have an umbrella or rain jacket with you if you are going to be outside.

Forecast for this weekend
Forecast for this weekend(WBTV)

No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few storms could be strong, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for next week, with scattered, late-day storms possible. The muggy factor will also stay in the “sticky” range for next week.

7-Day Rainfall Forecast
7-Day Rainfall Forecast(WBTV)

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Have a great weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

