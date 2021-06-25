NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Some COVID-19 shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens, CDC says

By OMAR VILLAFRANCA | CBS News
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - The FDA on Wednesday said it plans to add a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after a CDC advisory panel said data suggests a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults. Despite the warning, doctors and researchers say they still strongly recommend that all Americans 12 and older get vaccinated, noting that the heart problems are uncommon and in most cases very mild.

The CDC tracked more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. More than 800 of the cases occurred after the second dose, and 65% were linked to the Pfizer vaccine. The largest share of the cases occurred in men under the age of 24, according to the report.

Sixteen-year-old Noah Hiers was rushed to the hospital just two days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I felt terrified as we were driving and Noah said it’s getting worse and these chest pains are really terrible...” said Noah’s mother, Tanya Hiers. “I was just praying.”

Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pains, heart palpitations and shortness of breath. But despite the risks of the condition, a new CDC report estimates the vaccines could prevent 5,700 COVID-19 cases and as many as 215 hospitalizations among boys aged 12-17, noting that the benefits of vaccinating that age group “still clearly outweigh the risks.”

“This experience was much better than getting COVID and much lower risk of anything long lasting occurring,” Noah Hiers said.

Meanwhile, vaccine hesitancy and the Delta variant continue to drive new COVID-19 cases. In parts of southwest Missouri, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 160%, as doctors fear an influx of summer tourism in nearby Branson. In some parts of the state, only one in four people are vaccinated.

Louie Michael and his wife Pattie, who are not vaccinated, are both now recovering from the disease.

“Get this shot now and bypass what we’ve been through the last two weeks — because you feel like you’re going to die, it’s horrible,” Michael said.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing

Latest News

Nearly 100 are unaccounted for in a condo collapse in Miami.
Condo collapse: Nearly 100 unaccounted for
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Pared-down infrastructure bill still huge
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.