NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Ricky Lynn McClellan(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after police say he was spotted behind a dumpster with a child at a N.C. mall, and now investigators are looking for more possible victims.

On June 24, the Concord Police Department arrested 66-year-old Ricky Lynn McClellan and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Officers began investigating after they got an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as “an older male and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall.”

After conducting interviews, police determined McClellan had victimized the child and that he is suspected of victimizing other children as far back as the late 1980s.

Investigators say McClellan also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years.

McClellan is currently being held under $75,000 secure bond in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Anyone with further information about the case or any other criminal activity involving McClellan is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 Thursday...
Ramp from I-85 to I-485 closed for hours due to overturned tractor trailer
Bond was denied for one of two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court, one released on bond
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

Meck County Media Availability to talk about COVID-19 incentives from American Airlines
Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 people arrested during night 2 of protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas