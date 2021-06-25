NC DHHS Flu
NASCAR Hall of Famer, five-time series champion Jack Ingram dies at age 84

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, former driver Jack Ingram makes his way to the podium...
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, former driver Jack Ingram makes his way to the podium to accept his ring during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary racing figure Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84.

Ingram, often know as a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer, won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races in his legendary career. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.

A native of Avery’s Creek, North Carolina, Ingram was a force in NASCAR competition, winning championships in 1972, 1973, 1974, 1982 and 1985.

Ingram retired in 1991 with 317 career wins in NASCAR-sanctioned events. Click here to see Ingram’s career stats.

According to NASCAR.com, Ingram’s accomplishments stood out “because he was the driver, crew chief, car owner and chief bottle washer on his team for most of his career,” the late Jim Hunter, longtime NASCAR official, once said. “He was a no-nonsense, get-in-your-face, hard-nosed, fender-scraping racer who took no prisoners on the track.”

“There is no better way to describe Jack Ingram than ‘Iron Man.’ Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere. He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others. He set the bar for excellence in the Xfinity Series as its Most Popular Driver in 1982 and champion in 1985. Jack was an “old school racer” and his work on his own car helped propel him to Victory Lane hundreds of times. Of our current 58 NASCAR Hall of Fame members, he is one of only six that was elected based on his career and contributions in the grassroots level of our sport. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said.

Oct. 5, 1991 was declared “Jack Ingram Day” by then North Carolina Governor Jim Martin in recognition of Ingram’s racing accomplishments.

