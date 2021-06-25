NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville man charged in assault, statutory rape cases

Deion Rashad Lloyd
Deion Rashad Lloyd(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man initially arrested for assault was later charged in the statutory rape of a child.

Mooresville Police went to check out reports of gunshots in the 400 block of East McLelland Avenue on June 15. After talking to witnesses, they arrested Deion Rashad Lloyd, of Mooresville, and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

MOORESVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT, THEN RECEIVES MORE CHARGES OF STATUTORY RAPE OF A CHILD On June 15, Mooresville...

Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

After getting a search warrant for Lloyd’s residence, investigators found him in the company of a 15-year-old girl. He was later charged with statutory rape of a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lloyd was given a $250,000 bond.

