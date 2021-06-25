Mooresville man charged in assault, statutory rape cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man initially arrested for assault was later charged in the statutory rape of a child.

Mooresville Police went to check out reports of gunshots in the 400 block of East McLelland Avenue on June 15. After talking to witnesses, they arrested Deion Rashad Lloyd, of Mooresville, and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

After getting a search warrant for Lloyd’s residence, investigators found him in the company of a 15-year-old girl. He was later charged with statutory rape of a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lloyd was given a $250,000 bond.

