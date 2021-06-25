NC DHHS Flu
First Alert canceled for the weekend

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast
By Eric Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well the news just got better for outdoor enthusiasts! As if this week wasn’t accommodating enough, our data is now suggesting there is even less chance of rain or storms over the weekend.

First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast

Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean we have no chance, because we do. But any shower activity over the weekend should remain widely scattered.

The other gradual change in our pattern includes warmer temperatures and higher humidity making a comeback. But we’re only talking about upper 80s to around 90 degrees by late weekend and early next week, not 101 degrees and tropical air.

Humidity forecast
Humidity forecast

So far we have only had 12 90 degree days this year, seven in June. The average for any given summer total is 44 days.

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

