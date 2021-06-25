Does your N Charlotte Toyota need more car coolant for summer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is a great time of year here in Charlotte and the perfect season for getting out and exploring. However, it’s also the time of year when things really heat up and your car has to work harder to keep its cool when you’re out on the road. As an owner, one of the most important things you can do is stay on top of summer car maintenance - particularly coolant.

Why is car coolant so important?

Summer can take its toll on your car, causing things to heat up quickly under the hood, and car coolant is what keeps things at the right temperature when you hit the road. That’s why it’s so important to be able to check coolant to ensure you have enough of it, as well as troubleshoot any issues with it. Our Charlotte auto service techs are here with tips.

First, know how to check your coolant. You should turn your car off and let it cool down a bit, and the pop the hood. Look for the coolant reservoir; in some vehicles, you can see the coolant level from the outside to ensure there’s enough. You can also take off the cap and actually look inside to see the level. If it’s not at the fill line, it’s time to top it off.

Next, know how to troubleshoot and identify issues with your car coolant. Here are some giveaway signs that you need auto service for this fluid at Toyota of N Charlotte.

#1: You can actually see that the coolant level is low in the reservoir. In this case, top it off and watch - if the level drops again pretty quickly, you could have a leak.

#2: Your dashboard light comes on, telling you that you need to add coolant.

#3: Your temperature gauge is leaning toward hot. The needle on this gauge should rest somewhere between cool and the middle of the spectrum, so if it’s leaning toward hot, you may need more car coolant.

#4: You smell coolant. This car fluid has a pretty distinct smell to it - it’s sickly-sweet. If you smell this odor inside the cabin or around the car, you may have a coolant leak.

#5: You see puddles under your car. If the puddles are clear, they’re likely just water from your A/C condenser. But if they’re colored red, green, or blue, you probably have a coolant leak that you’ll want our Charlotte car care techs to find and fix.

Remember, you should never drive without coolant or ignore a coolant leak. This can lead to your engine overheating and in turn, costly damage to your car that could even be irreparable. Always monitor your car fluids, take note of anything that seems out of the ordinary, and keep up with your routine car care at Toyota of N Charlotte!

