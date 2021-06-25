NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas

Antwone Smith
Antwone Smith(Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHUAC, T.X. (WIS) - Deputies seized nearly $1 million from a South Carolina man during a traffic stop in Texas Wednesday, officials say.

According to deputies, the money was believed to have been proceeds from the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

Deputies say they witnessed the driver of a white 2011 Ford F-250 commit a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Anahuac, Texas and pulled him over around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials identified the driver as, 35 year old, Antwone Smith of South Carolina.

Deputies say they conducted a roadside investigation which led them to believe that a crime may be occurring. Deputies requested a K-9 unit to respond to the scene. Deputies say the K-9 gave a positive alert for the vehicle.

According to deputies, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the discovery of two large bags containing $888,050.

A records check indicated that Smith had prior convictions for narcotics violations, officials say.

Smith was taken into custody for money laundering greater than $300,000 and transported to the Chambers County Jail without incident.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that yesterday at approximately 2:00 p.m. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Chambers County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
2 officers on leave, SLED to investigate after controversial arrest video sparks protests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Gaston County Police are investigating the incident that happened at Industrial Fabricators,...
2-year-old found dead inside car in Gaston County
A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 Thursday...
Ramp from I-85 to I-485 closed for hours due to overturned tractor trailer
Bond was denied for one of two brothers whose arrests sparked protests in Rock Hill Wednesday.
Brothers whose arrest sparked protests in Rock Hill appear in court, one released on bond
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

Meck County Media Availability to talk about COVID-19 incentives from American Airlines
Police arrested 11 people during night two of protests sparked by the arrest of two brothers in...
11 people arrested during night 2 of protests over controversial Rock Hill arrest video
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
Friday, June 25 6 a.m.
New vaccine incentive for Meck County residents includes airline tickets