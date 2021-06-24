NC DHHS Flu
Three injured in reported triple-shooting in northwest Charlotte

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday.
Three people were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday.(Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Hoskins Mill Lane, near S. Hoskins Road. Medic confirmed three people were taken to Atrium Health CMC with very serious injuries.

Police have not said what may have led to the shootings or if any charges have been filed. Officers at the scene had a large portion of the scene taped off as they investigated.

No names or further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

