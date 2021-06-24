StarMed recruiting kids under age of 2 for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial, parents weigh in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although vaccines are widely available, the trials for the vaccines continue and some experts want more kids to be eligible.

As of now, only kids 12 and up can get it.

But researchers say in order for that to expand they need volunteers for trials.

StarMed is recruiting now, trying to find younger trial participants, between the ages of 6 months to two years. It’s part of the Moderna trial. They’ve already been testing on younger kids but they say the next step is toddlers and babies.

Some parents say they’re ready to get their kids vaccinated.

“I would sign them up immediately, I would,” said Anna who’s toddler was with her at Freedom Park.

Other parents agreed when they heard their kids under the age of 2 could get a COVID-19 vaccine through participating in a trial.

“I would be all for it,” said another mom named Eleanor.

But not all parents at the park agreed.

“Not in a trial, absolutely not,” said James, whose daughter is almost 2. “I would consider for a vaccine but that would have to be a few years down the line. I think the vaccine is to new.”

StarMed says they’re in need of participants for the Moderna trial, testing the vaccine on children ages 6 months to two years. Doctors there say it’s not as risky as you might think.

“Trials aren’t because we don’t know how it works, the trials aren’t because we don’t know what the side effects are. We know what’s going to happen, they’re going to do great, they’re going to have 100% response,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed.

He says the trials are to prove that the vaccine works the same in kids as it does in adults. As a dad himself, he’s ready to get his kid the vaccine.

“I have a 2-year-old that I’m hoping this trial to be done with so I can go ahead and vaccinate him,” he said.

In the end, it will be up to each family to make the decision if the vaccine is eventually approved for toddlers and babies.

“I mean the vaccine isn’t eve FDA approved for adults yet. To see more data over a longer period of time would be important,” said James.

But some feel the benefits outweigh the risks.

“I’m excited for the comfort and ease that everyone in my family is protected,” said Anna.

The CDC is recommending parents gets all kids who are eligible to get the vaccine.

But the World Health Organization came out with new guidance today saying it is less urgent to vaccinate any child against the COVID-19 virus.

