Ramp from I-85 to I-485 closed for hours due to overturned tractor trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor trailer overturned on the ramp from I-85 south to the inner loop of I-485 Thursday morning, closing the roadway for hours.

The crash happened around 9:56 a.m. on the ramp in the University area northeast of Charlotte. Troopers say the tractor trailer, which was hauling junk cars, overturned when the load shifted inside the trailer and the driver lost control.

The tractor trailer then struck the bridge and caught fire. The driver was able to quickly get out and was not injured.

Officials say there was no structural damage to the bridge.

Troopers said the roadway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.

