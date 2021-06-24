Pleasant for our Thursday, with a few showers and storms on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather continues for our Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 80s around Charlotte, to lower 70s in the mountains.

Most of the WBTV viewing area will stay dry today, yet a stray shower is possible in the mountains.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and pleasant; 83°

Friday: A few showers and storms; around 82°

Weekend: Mid to upper 80s, with scattered afternoon storms

Tonight will be cool and comfortable, with overnight low temperatures around 60° for Charlotte, with low temperatures around 50° in the mountains.

A few passing rain showers and storms may develop during the day Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Pleasant weather continues throughout our Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures in the lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower will be possible at best. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/AROkb4UKIv — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 24, 2021

This weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday. Even though it will NOT be a “washout”, I would have an umbrella or rain jacket with you if you are going to be outside. No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for early next week, with scattered, late-day storms possible.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while we have it!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

