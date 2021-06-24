NC DHHS Flu
Matthews man sentenced to 14 years in prison for child porn

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man was sentenced to 14 years in prison today for distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement in 2019 received information that B. Mayuresh Suresh Iyer, 26, was using his Discord user account to distribute child pornography. Officers seized multiple electronic devices after executing a search warrant. An analysis of those devices revealed Iyer had an extensive collection of child pornography, including more than 800 videos and approximately 14,147 images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Some of the child pornography in Iyer’s possession depicted prepubescent minors being abused through sadistic, masochistic and other violent conduct.

Iyer pleaded guilty to distributing and attempting to distribute child pornography in September 2020.

In addition to his 14 year prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay a $35,000 special assessment, serve 25 years of supervised release, pay restitution to the victims of his offense, and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

