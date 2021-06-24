NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships