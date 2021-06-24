NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Long scheduled car seat safety check happens on day after 3 year old dies in wreck

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Several agencies joined forces on Thursday in Morganton to take a close look at car safety seats for anyone who wanted it.

The Safe Kids initiative had scheduled the safety check long ago, but it came the day after a wreck in Catawba County claimed the life of a young mother and her 3 year old son.

Troopers believe she fell asleep early Wednesday while driving on Highway 16, then crossed the center line into the path of a pickup truck. The child was strapped into his car seat, but the car seat was improperly installed, said Trooper Jeffery Swagger. The top tether on the seat was not hooked in and the seat went forward at impact.

“It’s an extreme tragedy,” he said.

Whether the extra strap would have made a difference, in this wreck, no one can say for sure, he said.

Experts say it’s not uncommon for a parent to think a car seat is hooked in properly when it is not.

Morganton Firefighter Jose Bao said instructions on some seats can be complicated and hard to follow for parents who have not dealt with car seats before.

In many cases, he says, “There’s no one to tell them and show them what needs to be done with the car seat,” he said.  The safety check in Morganton Wednesday was designed to do just that. Several people took advantage and came in. Some seats were correctly strapped in, others were not.

Experts say parents can do a self-check, if they want. Emily Poteet of Public Health said it would take just seconds.

“If you can shake your car seat and see it move more than an inch that’s how you know it is not in correctly,” said Poteet.

Officials with Safe Kids say anyone with questions about the car seats should contact their local fire department or law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing

Latest News

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
SLED to investigate after Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
A letter sent by NCDES claims fraud, even though the victim warned them about the situation a...
Unemployment fraud victim asked to pay up until WBTV intervenes
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
LIVE: President Joe Biden visits North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
CMPD hires customer service consultant in hopes of positive interactions
CMPD hires customer service consultant in hopes of positive interactions