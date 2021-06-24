Kannapolis Fire Department completes annual water rescue training

NC DHHS Flu
Captain Stephen Overcash, Engineer Travis Rector, Senior Engineer Josh Funderburk, Captain Brian Smith, Firefighter II Tyler Karriker, Senior Engineer Blake Overcash, Firefighter Ryan Smith, Firefighter Cody Clark, Firefighter II Cody Harrison complete Annual Water Rescue Training.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Fire Department Water Rescue Team have recently completed their annual water rescue training in various locations. Just like in real life, water rescue situations may vary based on different situations that arise.

This year the team trained at the Kannapolis YMCA pool and in the N.C. mountains where they were able to recreate situations, they may face in real life emergencies.

The Kannapolis Fire Department typically responds to 15-20 water rescue incidents each year. The most frequent type of water rescues needed occur after weather events cause flooding of homes or cars in low lying areas of the City.

“We always warn that you should ‘turn around – don’t drown’ because every year in North Carolina weather storms cause flooded streets and people are injured or die when they try to drive through flooded areas,” said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff.

Water rescues are also needed when people have incidents in their pools. We remind you to please be careful and do not leave unattended children or inexperienced swimmers in a pool or other water area.

