Identification of Pender County murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at Whiteville Walmart confirmed by DA

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - William Dean Hewett, who was wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Brandy Lynn Price, was confirmed as the suspect shot by U.S. Marshals at the Whiteville Walmart in Columbus County at 2:38 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Details were released in a press conference held at the County Court House by District Attorney Jon David.

David said he, Chief Douglas Ipock, the acting U.S. attorney and U.S. Marshal called for the SBI investigation to maintain public confidence in the process. Multiple agencies are involved and 12 agents from the SBI are working on the case.

Some of the officers involved are task force agents employed by agencies in Horry County, South Carolina.

None of the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are employed as law enforcement officers in Columbus County; but as the incident happened there, it falls under the DA’s jurisdiction.

“The role of my office will be to determine is the use of force in this case appropriate and a measured response to what happened in front of them?” said David.

He added that his office is going to review the interviews, videotapes and the crime scene that is already being processed in order to make a determination after a complete and thorough review of all the facts and circumstances of this case.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to catch the suspect at the Walmart in Whiteville when the suspect produced a firearm and was fatally shot by officers.

No law enforcement officer was hurt in the shooting.

The following statement was released by the U.S. Department of Justice:

“The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force was involved in an officer-involved shooting resulting in a fatality on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville, North Carolina, Thursday, June 24. The task force was attempting to apprehend a fugitive with a warrant from Pender County Sheriff’s Office for first degree murder. The suspect produced a firearm, and the task force fired, striking the suspect. No law enforcement officer injuries occurred. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigative agency on this incident. The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after SBI completes its investigation.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigating agency on the shooting and the U.S. Marshals Service will conduct an internal review after the SBI’s investigation is complete, the DOJ spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.