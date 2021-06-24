NC DHHS Flu
Humane Society of Charlotte welcoming 21 dogs from animal cruelty case in Texas

Humane Society of Charlotte
Humane Society of Charlotte(Humane Society of Charlotte)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Humane Society of Charlotte will welcome 21 dogs Friday from a Texas animal cruelty case.

The dogs will arrive at 8 a.m. June 25 from Killeen, Texas. Earlier this month, Killeen Animal Services removed 49 dogs after a cruelty case investigation.

Because of overcapacity, close to half the dogs are coming to Charlotte.

HSC, in partnership with the Bissell Foundation National Shelter Alliance, will help to care for and eventually find a loving home in the greater Charlotte area for each dog. Every animal will receive emotional and behavior assessments, medical assessments and treatments, foster care, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgeries as needed.

Included in the transport are mixed breeds of Corgis, German Shepherds, Chihuahuas, Golden Retrievers, American Shelter Dogs, and more. The dog’s ages range from 3 months to 6 years old and all will be available for adoption as soon as the proper assessments and necessary medical procedures are completed by the HSC staff.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer assistance to our partners in Texas,” said Libby Jones, HSC Vice President of Operations. “This area of the country frequently becomes overwhelmed with large influxes of animals and as we enter hurricane season, it is vitally important that we help to provide much-needed transport relief that ensures they can offer shelter to animals in need in the event of a storm evacuation.”

The Humane Society of Charlotte regularly provides assistance to animals removed from cruelty and neglect investigations with the help of national and local partners. Those interested in adopting can request an adoption appointment once the dogs are available on the Humane Society of Charlotte’s website.

Interested in helping? Those interested in becoming a foster family can can find more information here.

