City of Salisbury resumes normal operations Tuesday, July 6

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the City of Salisbury will resume normal operations by re-opening its public buildings such as City Hall, City Office Building, the Salisbury Police Department front lobby, the Customer Service Center, and all Parks and Recreation facilities, per staffing availability.

Salisbury City Council will resume its meetings in Council Chambers, 217 S. Main St., on the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning on Tuesday, July 20. Typically City Council does not meet on the first Tuesday in July. It is anticipated that Council will employ a “hybrid” meeting available via Zoom and in person.

Residents can attend the meetings in person or continue to “attend” via Zoom. The meetings will be live streamed on social media and at //salisburync.gov/webcast.

Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific building hours.

