NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City of Salisbury resumes normal operations Tuesday, July 6

Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific...
Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific building hours.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the City of Salisbury will resume normal operations by re-opening its public buildings such as City Hall, City Office Building, the Salisbury Police Department front lobby, the Customer Service Center, and all Parks and Recreation facilities, per staffing availability.

Salisbury City Council will resume its meetings in Council Chambers, 217 S. Main St., on the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning on Tuesday, July 20. Typically City Council does not meet on the first Tuesday in July. It is anticipated that Council will employ a “hybrid” meeting available via Zoom and in person.

Residents can attend the meetings in person or continue to “attend” via Zoom. The meetings will be live streamed on social media and at //salisburync.gov/webcast.

Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific building hours.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports 140 new COVID-19 cases
Captain Stephen Overcash, Engineer Travis Rector, Senior Engineer Josh Funderburk, Captain...
Kannapolis Fire Department completes annual water rescue training
Black bear spotted on the 600 block of East Florida Avenue Thursday morning.
Black bear seen roaming around Gaston County neighborhood
Okuma America Corporation and RJG Inc. will locate international and national training centers...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College lands two major corporate training partnerships