Charlotte’s west side is getting a major facelift

The area had a distribution center filled with warehouses. Now, it’s being reimagined.
By Sutton Young
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are signs of development everywhere around Charlotte’s west side.

For years, the area between Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive was a distribution center filled with warehouses. However, the cavernous buildings that take up three blocks are being transformed into modern office spaces and much more.

Pierce Lancaster works with the site’s developer Third and Urban.

“I think we found here a neighborhood with a lot of interesting building stock, very historic neighborhoods,” said Lancaster.

Restaurants are also going to be moving into the new spaces, along with other Charlotte groups.

“We’ve heard from a lot of the residents that this area has, for a long time, been lacking in amenities. So we saw an opportunity to start delivering some new amenities to the neighborhood. And then, start to bring in some businesses in a very sustainable format,” said Lancaster.

People are already talking about the future for the west side of town which is creating excitement around the Queen City.

“Folks are really talking about what’s going on in the west side of Charlotte,” said Lancaster. “So, we’re excited about that.”

No residential spaces will be added to the development. Adding more businesses is the top priority for Lancaster and his team.

