Body found outside Catawba County home considered suspicious death

The body was found outside a home on Riverbend Road Wednesday afternoon.
The body was found outside a home on Riverbend Road Wednesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A body found outside a Catawba County home is being considered a suspicious death, officials say.

The body was found outside a home on Riverbend Road Wednesday afternoon.

A death investigation is underway as the death is being called suspicious.

There’s no word on signs or foul play at this time, but this story continues to develop.

Officials did not provide any other details.

