Body found outside Catawba County home considered suspicious death

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A body found outside a Catawba County home is being considered a suspicious death, officials say.

The body was found outside a home on Riverbend Road Wednesday afternoon.

A death investigation is underway as the death is being called suspicious.

There’s no word on signs or foul play at this time, but this story continues to develop.

Officials did not provide any other details.

