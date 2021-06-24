Black bear seen roaming around Gaston County neighborhood

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was seen roaming around a neighborhood in Gaston County Thursday morning, officials say.

The bear was spotted on East Florida Avenue in Bessemer City. The Bessemer City Police Department is working with North Carolina Wildlife officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

Citizens are advised to stay away from the bear and report any additional sightings to the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235.

Please visit https://bearwise.org/ for additional information related to black bears.

