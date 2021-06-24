NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Black bear seen roaming around Gaston County neighborhood

Black bear spotted on the 600 block of East Florida Avenue Thursday morning.
Black bear spotted on the 600 block of East Florida Avenue Thursday morning.(Bessemer City Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was seen roaming around a neighborhood in Gaston County Thursday morning, officials say.

The bear was spotted on East Florida Avenue in Bessemer City. The Bessemer City Police Department is working with North Carolina Wildlife officials to ensure everyone’s safety.

Citizens are advised to stay away from the bear and report any additional sightings to the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235.

Please visit https://bearwise.org/ for additional information related to black bears.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
Facebook video sparks protests over controversial arrests in Rock Hill, S.C.
Mother, 3-year-old son killed in head-on Catawba Co. crash
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports 140 new COVID-19 cases
Captain Stephen Overcash, Engineer Travis Rector, Senior Engineer Josh Funderburk, Captain...
Kannapolis Fire Department completes annual water rescue training
Residents should check the city website at salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5270 for specific...
City of Salisbury resumes normal operations Tuesday, July 6
Okuma America Corporation and RJG Inc. will locate international and national training centers...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College lands two major corporate training partnerships