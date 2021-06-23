NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Superhero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie superhero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good superhero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Londen David Feldman II with shooting into an...
Man accused of shooting woman in face on N.C. highway released on bond
Brent Caleb Blackmon
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on crime prevention strategy
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Demand for the shot is not what it was a few months ago.
N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot
FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio's COVID-19 mass...
Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results