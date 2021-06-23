NC DHHS Flu
Serious crash closes part of NC 16 in Catawba County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash blocked part of NC 16 in Catawba County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on NC 16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials and first responders are helping with a detour at Balls Creek Road and Buffalo Shoals Road.

The area is expected to remain closed through 7 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

