Serious crash closes part of NC 16 in Catawba County
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash blocked part of NC 16 in Catawba County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before 5:30 a.m. on NC 16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials and first responders are helping with a detour at Balls Creek Road and Buffalo Shoals Road.
The area is expected to remain closed through 7 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.