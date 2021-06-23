NC DHHS Flu
Pleasant weather today, with scattered storms possible for the weekend

By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and less muggy conditions. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 82 degrees.

Tonight will be cool and comfortable, with overnight low temperatures around 60° for Charlotte and the piedmont, with lower 50s in the mountains.

  • Wednesday – Friday: Drier and pleasant, with lower 80s
  • Weekend: Mid-80s, with scattered afternoon storms
  • Early Next Week: Upper 80s, and isolated to scattered storms

Thursday will remain pleasant and dry, with high temperatures staying the lower 80s.

A few pop-up showers or storms may develop for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 84 degrees.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday. A First Alert has been issued for Sunday; enough scattered storms may develop on Sunday, that it could impact your outdoor activities at times. However, it will not be a washout, and will mainly be confined to the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s early next week, with scattered storms possible.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while we have it!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

