Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 6

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four people to the hospital.

The collapse blocked both directions of DC-295 before Polk Street Northeast.

DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter that six patients have been assessed for injuries and four of those were taken to area hospitals.

A hazmat unit was working to contain a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was trapped under the collapsed bridge.

At least one other vehicle was struck by debris, officials said.

Authorities said there were no reports of people entrapped in vehicles.

