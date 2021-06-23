NC DHHS Flu
Man wanted, accused of assaulting, holding hostage three people including 12-year-old in Mooresville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding hostage three people, including a 12-year-old boy, at a home in Mooresville.

Officers say Donnie Lee Cherry assaulted and held against their will three people in a home on Lee Street in Mooresville on May 27, 2021. One of the victims assaulted was a 12-year-old boy who received serious injuries.

Cherry has active arrest warrants for two counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of interfering with emergency communication, three counts of communicating threats, two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Donnie Lee Cherry, contact the Mooresville Police Department 704-664-3311.

