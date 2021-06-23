Glorious weather continues this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With highs only in the low 80s on Wednesday with bright sunshine and low humidity, it appears we’ll do that all over again on Thursday.

A few showers may creep into our eastern counties Friday afternoon, but most areas will remain dry and pleasant again.

Showers continue to increase in coverage Saturday and Sunday, but we are not expecting a washout.

So you probably don’t need to cancel your outdoor plans at this point. High temperatures will creep up each day by a degree or two with the return of higher humidity as well.

But oppressive heat is not expected and we don’t have a single high temperature in the forecast expected to hit 90 all the way through the end of the month.

Enjoy,

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

