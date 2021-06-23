‘Full of life’: Family, friends remember Rowan County teen killed in crash

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former East Rowan High School football player and recent graduate was remembered by his family and classmates Tuesday night during a vigil.

The vigil was held at the high school’s football field, the same place 18-year-old Caleb Jarvis played many games.

Police say Jarvis was driving a motorcycle south on Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:23 p.m. when he struck a Chevrolet Malibu that was turning left onto Julian Road. Jarvis, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

“He was the most wonderful person you could meet. He was such a person full of life, he was so nice to everybody, so kind,” said Astrid Jovine.

The stands were packed with familiar faces. This time instead of cheering him on the field, there was a solemn mood remembering a life cut too short.

“There was no one like Caleb, he was the hardest working, sweetest (crying), I love him so much,” a friend said.

Vigil for former Rowan County high school athlete

It’s that love that everyone who knew Jarvis hopes to carry with them.

“I feel good for us...bad for people who never got to meet him. Just never got to see the smile, laugh, or get called ‘buddy or brother.’ I feel like we are all family because we knew him,” said friend Matthew Downing.

At Jarvis’ workplace, The Forum of Salisbury, his co-workers remembered the teen as someone who loved the gym and was fulfilling his goal of being a certified personal trainer.

“He will be missed. As far as the gym and as a community as a whole, he’s going to be missed. We sure going to miss him here at The Forum. Just his influence on other people, his positivity, I knew he was going to be a success at becoming a personal trainer,” said Matthew Marsh, co-owner of The Forum.

For his parents, 18 full years of memories they’ll always have.

“Even If I wasn’t his Madre, he’s still the best person in the whole world. He was amazing from the jump,” said his mom.

As the candles were lit and stories shared, there was disbelief but a promise to make the community better.

A GoFundMe account for Jarvis’ family has raised over $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.