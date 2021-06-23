NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Food truck ready to roll as part of a Caldwell County Schools program

CTEatery
CTEatery(Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County’s Career and Technical Education Program’s culinary classes are about to get a major boost this fall.

The school system spent $44,000 on a slightly-used food truck. After a thorough cleaning and inspection, the truck has permits and is ready to head out to events. It also required a kitchen that students use at West Caldwell High School to get a commercial permit.

The plan is to have similar kitchens in the other high schools across the county. Any high school student in Caldwell County can qualify for the program.

The truck, nicknamed “CTEatery,” is not just an addition to the schools, say officials. They call it a learning tool. Students will develop the recipes, cook the food, handle the marketing, pricing and managing of the truck.

“Real world experience for them,” said CTE Director Libby Huff.

They are hoping the classes will give students life skills and critical thinking that can translate into any profession they might get into. People already have been calling and asking if the truck can come to one their events.

Officials hope to have it on the road in early September.

The food the students cook, though, won’t be given out for free. Making a profit is the goal, say officials, as part of the learning process.

Profits will be pumped back into the program for more equipment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Londen David Feldman II with shooting into an...
Man accused of shooting woman in face on N.C. highway released on bond
Brent Caleb Blackmon
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

Officers say Donnie Lee Cherry assaulted and held against their will three people in a home on...
Man wanted, accused of assaulting, holding hostage three people including 12-year-old in Mooresville
The American Legion Memorial Stadium is set to open in just two weeks. The renovated stadium...
American Legion Memorial Stadium’s four-year facelift coming to an end, set to open in two weeks
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5