Food truck ready to roll as part of a Caldwell County Schools program

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County’s Career and Technical Education Program’s culinary classes are about to get a major boost this fall.

The school system spent $44,000 on a slightly-used food truck. After a thorough cleaning and inspection, the truck has permits and is ready to head out to events. It also required a kitchen that students use at West Caldwell High School to get a commercial permit.

The plan is to have similar kitchens in the other high schools across the county. Any high school student in Caldwell County can qualify for the program.

The truck, nicknamed “CTEatery,” is not just an addition to the schools, say officials. They call it a learning tool. Students will develop the recipes, cook the food, handle the marketing, pricing and managing of the truck.

“Real world experience for them,” said CTE Director Libby Huff.

They are hoping the classes will give students life skills and critical thinking that can translate into any profession they might get into. People already have been calling and asking if the truck can come to one their events.

Officials hope to have it on the road in early September.

The food the students cook, though, won’t be given out for free. Making a profit is the goal, say officials, as part of the learning process.

Profits will be pumped back into the program for more equipment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.