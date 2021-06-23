NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen at Colleton Co. home

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her...
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her Colleton County home.(CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen at her Colleton County home.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 66-year-old Gayle Sharp who was reported missing on Wednesday morning. Deputies describe her as 5′6″, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.

According to deputies, she was last seen walking away from her home on the 12,000 block of Augusta Highway around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The direction of travel is unknown,” CCSO officials said. “She was wearing a shirt and skirt, unknown color.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 549-2211.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Londen David Feldman II with shooting into an...
Man accused of shooting woman in face on N.C. highway released on bond
Brent Caleb Blackmon
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

Officers say Donnie Lee Cherry assaulted and held against their will three people in a home on...
Man wanted, accused of assaulting, holding hostage three people including 12-year-old in Mooresville
The American Legion Memorial Stadium is set to open in just two weeks. The renovated stadium...
American Legion Memorial Stadium’s four-year facelift coming to an end, set to open in two weeks
Previously expected to end on June 30, the contract will now expire on July 14 only to allow...
Mecklenburg Co. allowing extra time for Latta Plantation to remove items from property before contract expires
CTEatery
Food truck ready to roll as part of a Caldwell County Schools program
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5