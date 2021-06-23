NC DHHS Flu
Deputies searching for missing man with dementia

Norman Robinson was last seen Tuesday afternoon.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WIS) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man with dementia.

According to deputies, 78-year-old Norman Robinson was last seen on Tuesday, June 22 at 3 p.m. when he left on foot from Maple Hill Road in Pleasant Garden.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue T-shirt and black shoes, deputies said.

Anyone that sees Robinson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call (828) 652-4000.

