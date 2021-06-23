NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday.

South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper, who was asked to testify, says something isn’t adding up in the cattle market supply chain.

“Even with boxed beef at record highs, we’re not seeing that trickle down to the producer level,” said Tupper.

Tupper says the nation’s four largest meatpackers (JBS SA, Cargill Meat Solutions, National Beef Packing Co., and Tyson Foods) have saturated the market. He fears they’re using a captive supply and deceptive trade practices to turn profits while causing consumers and producers to take a financial hit.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have publicly called on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims.

“My job is to make sure family farmers have an even playing field and they have some transparency so that they understand what’s happening and what’s going on in the market,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

“The producers need to come around to a solution so that we can go to work and get something against the finish line,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Several other industry experts offered up statistics or suggestions for policy changes during the hearing.

Representatives from the large processors were not in attendance, although Mark Gardiner from Gardiner Angus ranch in Kansas has investment ties with National Beef.

He did not respond to our request for an interview, but in his testimony, he defended the processors’ value-based pricing system.

He encouraged Congress to shy away from additional legislation, saying the supply chain concerns can mostly be blamed on recent black swan events like the pandemic, and a 2019 Tyson plant fire in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
I-77 N backed up for miles after fiery crash in north Charlotte
A shortage has put a lot of pressure on ammunition supplies and manufacturers have not been...
Ammunition shortage could continue into 2022, gun experts say
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Londen David Feldman II with shooting into an...
Man accused of shooting woman in face on N.C. highway released on bond
Brent Caleb Blackmon
Police searching for missing man last seen walking in Gaston County
The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found...
$50K reward offered after Duke Energy worker robbed, shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

Patients would have to be declared in writing by a physician to have one of several...
NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate
Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, signaling a possible veto from Gov. Roy...
N.C. bill that would end extra $300 jobless benefit headed to Gov. Cooper
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina holds first $1M vaccine cash drawing
Dowless attending the North Carolina State Board of Elections' election fraud hearing in...
McCrae Dowless pleads guilty to federal unemployment fraud charges
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
President Joe Biden to visit North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations