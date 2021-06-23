CMS reports not all enrolled students are attending Camp CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Week two of Camp CMS is underway but staff members report not all of the students who signed up are attending.

More than 30,000 students signed up for the summer enrichment program, which offers full-day experiences for students with in-person learning.

The report shows that 32,511 students enrolled for Camp CMS, but of those students, an average of 19,028 attended all four days during the first week. Out of the total number of registered students, 20,963 are at risk.

The report further outlined that 20,131 students have attended at least one day during the first week. Of those students, 12,834 are at-risk students who attended at least one day during the first week.

Subjects cover math, reading, science, and physical activities. The free six-week program also offers breakfast, lunch and after-hours.

A presentation was made to the Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting where staff members discussed enrollment, attendance, staff numbers and efforts to connect with families.

Glen Stephens’ son John, a rising third-grader, is actively going to Camp CMS.

Last week, Stephens told WBTV he hopes his son’s confidence grows in the classroom. Now, nearly two weeks in, he says the hard work is paying off.

“I think when we last talked his math confidence was what we were concerned with and I think that he’s re-engaging and just really getting a firm grasp and feeling good about himself,” Stephens said.

Schools are reaching out to registered families whose children have not attended to see what their reasons are for not coming and support them as needed. pic.twitter.com/O46uYCahaJ — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) June 23, 2021

Attendance was a concern for multiple CMS board members who questioned what steps could be made to reach families and their children.

“What efforts can we do even this week to reach out to those at-risk students, in particular, to try to reel them in if we can and make sure they’re aware,” said At-Large Board Member Jennifer De La Jara.

CMS says it’s making concentrated efforts to reach families and support them as best as possible.

“Schools are employing a variety of methods to reach out, personal phone calls, teachers reaching out specifically. Our student services teams are reaching out and making some home visits to try to find the students that are not yet showing up,” said Tangela Williams, the Southeast Learning Community superintendent.

Registration for Camp CMS is closed but there are exceptions for third-graders who have not met Read to Achieve benchmarks, students new to CMS, and future enrolled students.

CMS also shared that 2,550 teachers were hired, along with 1,000 instructional staff, and 1,600 support staff, including drivers.

As of Friday, June 18, Human Resources says 20 schools still need staff for the second session which is from July 12 to July 29.

If you are interested in applying to work during Camp CMS, click here.

