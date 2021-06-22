York County deputies investigated 23 road rage incidents in 2021; warn drivers

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to avoid road rage incidents.

The department says they have investigated 23 of those incidents so far this year.

“Angry and aggressive driving is dangerous for everyone,” the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The YCSO has investigated 23 separate road rage incidents so far in 2021. Angry and aggressive driving is dangerous for everyone. Here are some ways to avoid road rage incidents. #YCSONews #TargetZeroSC pic.twitter.com/QkjHKORfkm — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) June 22, 2021

The York County Sheriff’s Office offered some tips to avoid road rage incidents:

Plan ahead - give yourself plenty of time on the road.

Stay calm - Listen to music you enjoy, relax your drip.

Let them go - Move over if someone is tailgating you.

Don’t engage - Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space.

Be the grownup - Ignore obscene gestures.

Practice polite driving - Lay off the horn.

It’s not you. It’s them - Don’t take an angry driver’s aggression personally.

Don’t go home - If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station.

