Three people seriously hurt in crash in University City

Three people were seriously hurt when a car crashed off an interstate ramp near Concord Mills...
Three people were seriously hurt when a car crashed off an interstate ramp near Concord Mills Tuesday morning.(Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were seriously hurt when a car crashed off an interstate ramp in Charlotte’s University City area Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. off the Interstate 485 northbound ramp to Interstate 85 north.

Charlotte firefighters said traffic was slow in the area and both the north and southbound lanes were affected by the crash. Medic says they took 3 people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re working to learn more about what may have caused the crash.

