Three people seriously hurt in crash in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were seriously hurt when a car crashed off an interstate ramp in Charlotte’s University City area Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. off the Interstate 485 northbound ramp to Interstate 85 north.

Charlotte firefighters said traffic was slow in the area and both the north and southbound lanes were affected by the crash. Medic says they took 3 people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Advisory; MVC; I-85 at I-485 near University area; slow traffic in the area affecting North & South bound lanes; significant delays; move over for emergency vehicles in North and South bound lanes. pic.twitter.com/Q5pPtg5v41 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 22, 2021

We’re working to learn more about what may have caused the crash.

