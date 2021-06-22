‘Take the high road’: CMPD sees uptick in road rage incidents, many with guns involved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say just an accidental driving error can turn into a volatile situation.

Officers with CMPD say, so far this year, there have been more than 40 criminal cases involving road rage, and nearly half of those escalated to the use of a firearm.

Police said many of those road rages started because of an accidental driving error.

Ten people have been arrested in 2021 because road rage escalated to the point of violence.

CMPD Lieutenant Chris Rorie spoke Tuesday about the impact road rage is having on the Charlotte community and how to avoid volatile situations.

“On April 13, something that started as a minor traffic violation, or traffic accidents, one of the people involved left the scene. The other followed and blocked them in a neighborhood to get their personal information. As that driver approached a vehicle, the driver of the other car grabbed a gun and threatened to shoot them,” Rorie said.

Officers provided these tips to avoid road rage encounters and the best ways to de-escalate them:

If you find yourself in a situation involving road rage, slow down.

Don’t tailgate, but rather allow the angry driver to get well ahead of you

Avoid using your horn or making gestures that further instigate the encounter.

In situations where this technique does not work or you feel you are in danger, call 911.

Our telecommunicators will work with you to find a crowded area where our officers will meet with you and resolve the issue.

“As more people are getting back on the roads due to COVID restrictions being eased, we are beginning to see an uptick in some of our road rage incidents,” Rorie said. “I know people are in a hurry, but people who are aggressively driving, it’s very frustrating. Engaging in these are not productive and is dangerous. Take the high road.”

