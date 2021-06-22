Salisbury Police and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP relaunch Cease Fire initiative

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black are set to announce the resumption of the “Salisbury Cease Fire” initiative. The announcement will be made on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Hills Apartments.

Salisbury Cease Fire is an initiative by the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) to curb gun violence year-round in Salisbury.

Initially introduced in 2019, the “Summer Cease Fire” was a local initiative to encourage Salisbury youth, and in some cases adults, to stop gun-related assault during the summer months. The Salisbury Cease Fire initiative is patterned after the Cure Violence model of policing which identifies violence as a public health issue an develops data-driven strategies to combat the issue.

As part of the initiative, volunteers are needed to serve as “de-escalators.” SPD identifies areas where crimes are occurring and community members trained in de-escalating conflicts serve as interrupters to de-escalate situations before they turn violent. The initiative also aims at mobilizing communities to come together through activities to ensure the violence doesn’t return.

To volunteer for Salisbury Cease Fire, complete a Salisbury Cease Fire de-escalator application online at //salisburync.gov/ceasefire. All volunteers will need to attend a mandatory training session. After successfully completing the training session, volunteers will be required to attend canvassing events and respond to situations with Salisbury Police Department. Applicants must be at least 21 years old to volunteer.

