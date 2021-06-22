Rain and storms diminish later today, with pleasant weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to move across the Carolinas, with scattered rain and storms diminishing from west to east this afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered rain and storms; lower 80s

Wednesday – Friday: Drier and pleasant, with lower 80s

Weekend: Mid-80s, with late day storms possible

Drier and less muggy air moves into the Carolinas tonight, with clearing skies and overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day, with more sunshine returning and less muggy conditions. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday will remain pleasant and dry, with high temperatures around 82 degrees.

7-Day Rain Chances (WBTV)

A few pop-up showers or storms may develop for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures around 84 degrees.

The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, with scattered, late-day storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Rain and storms will diminish throughout our Tuesday afternoon and evening, with drier weather and less muggy conditions for midweek. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/GfgEQVoJHF — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 22, 2021

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.